Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Lifted Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.37M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 918,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.76 million, up from 809,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 692,870 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 16/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 251,924 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $65.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 630,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,656 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 4.92 million shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% stake. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 11,165 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,624 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9.37M shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Swiss National Bank owns 239,300 shares. Ellington Management Limited holds 62,600 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.13% or 7,441 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 226 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 6.34M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $950.96M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

