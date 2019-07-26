Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Gagnon Securities Lifted Stake by $1.49 Million; Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Price Rose While Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted by $327,500 Its Holding

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 804,844 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 46,669 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 389,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 342,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 4.02M shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada" published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: "RRSP Alert: 3 Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Forget Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This Company Is an Even Better Way to Play Rising Oil Prices – The Motley Fool Canada" published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "A Top Oil Stock That's Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,099 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,615 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,590 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).