Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Position by $418,080 as Share Price Declined; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 765,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, down from 778,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 2.02 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.35. About 1.24M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18,245 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.35 million for 15.38 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $58.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).