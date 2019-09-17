Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Stake by $560,542 as Share Price Declined; As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 54,761 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, down from 68,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 938,727 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.71B market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 5.99M shares traded or 72.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,155 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp holds 1.71% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 993,554 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.46% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 476,200 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10 holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 25,407 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0.01% or 12,910 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company reported 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 340,035 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc reported 5,969 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 444 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi reported 1.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amer Century invested in 0.15% or 1.16M shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,030 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 1.13 million shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 500 shares to 10,371 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retire Wealthy by Taking Warren Buffett’s Advice – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 7.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.