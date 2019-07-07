Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $157.36 Million; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Price Rose, Courage Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.32 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 4.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797.08M, down from 29.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.11 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 231,998 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC)

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.29 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year's $0.57 per share. SU's profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.29 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year's $0.7 per share. ACHC's profit will be $52.34M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

