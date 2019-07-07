Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Holding; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Rose, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 822,273 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 36,111 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Nomura invested in 0% or 64,155 shares. Canal Company reported 1.26% stake. 649 are held by Ltd Lc. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 108,286 are owned by Globeflex L P. Bp Public Limited Com owns 36,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 685,560 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.14 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Frontier Cap has 0.19% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.56M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 769,012 shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,450 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cap Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares to 132,858 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock or 1,841 shares. $60,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. 8,301 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.29 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.