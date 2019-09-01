Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Its Stake; Senator Investment Group LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Decreased by $92.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,530 shares to 50,795 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 9,559 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 47 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. 181,870 are held by Congress Asset Commerce Ma. Nordea Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reinhart Prns invested in 972,406 shares. Kensico Capital Management owns 2.21% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3.95M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,009 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Lord Abbett Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 805,734 shares stake. Yakira Cap Mngmt invested in 24,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California State Teachers Retirement holds 368,054 shares.

