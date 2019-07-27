Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined While M&T Bank Has Upped Its Position; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.33 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 43,474 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 15,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 52,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Lc holds 0.42% or 44,855 shares. Paradice Investment Ltd invested 1.6% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated owns 57,284 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 26,219 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 12,600 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 94,836 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 7,214 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Victory Capital holds 68,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 13,200 shares. Fsi Gp Ltd holds 20,741 shares. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Corporation invested 6.84% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Private Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 487,123 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio.

