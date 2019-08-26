Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake Maintained by Heronetta Management Lp; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Holding

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 1.10 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 451,013 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advsr Llc reported 3,696 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 1,800 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp has 34,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr holds 0.03% or 4,703 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital accumulated 0.26% or 82,812 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,247 shares. Sadoff Investment Lc reported 1,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 13,275 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc owns 21,968 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 49,624 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 67,330 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 61,572 are owned by Cipher Ltd Partnership. United Services Automobile Association reported 452,570 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.