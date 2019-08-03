Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Holding by $2.70 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 837,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.72 million, down from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About shares traded. Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion)

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 30,131 shares to 254,118 shares, valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 55,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XPH) by 11,070 shares to 28,135 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.