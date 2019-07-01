Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Lifted Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Hollencrest Securities Cut by $558,920 Its Holding

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.38M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 957,130 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $24.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1918.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 90.84 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,069 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).