Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 372,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, down from 387,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 23.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 1.50 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 102,057 shares to 107,242 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,091 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

