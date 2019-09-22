Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Upped Position; Natus Medical Del (BABY) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Cut Stake by $14.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 567,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 563,329 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 21/05/2018 – Voce Capital Files Definitive Natus Proxy; 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Bd; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Voce Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Natus Medical

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 269,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 16.68M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.79M, up from 16.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.10M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor Energy to invest C$1.4B in cogeneration at Oil Sands Base Plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 65,269 shares to 17.69M shares, valued at $1.40B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 34,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,778 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold BABY shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.34 million shares or 1.68% less from 29.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beddow Mgmt Inc reported 8,338 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) or 5.13 million shares. Diamond Hill holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 391,567 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,560 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 52,751 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 133,442 shares. Starboard Value LP stated it has 563,329 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,411 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 51,945 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 183 shares or 0% of the stock.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.00M shares to 38.00 million shares, valued at $826.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.