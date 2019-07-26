Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Decreased Position as Shares Declined; As Umh Properties (UMH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,130 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 93,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 2.59 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 232,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, up from 918,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 99,975 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 469,674 shares to 621,674 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $210,997 activity. The insider QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR bought 83 shares worth $996. The insider MITCHELL JAMES E bought $200,005.

