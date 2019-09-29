Suncor Energy New (SU) Position Upped by Gagnon Securities Llc; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, Holder Cove Street Capital Boosted Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 402,048 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, up from 389,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 402,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 629,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink (CTL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 840 shares to 16,390 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frp Holdings Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 125,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,482 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 17,370 shares in its portfolio. Kistler invested in 0% or 658 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 2,818 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 238,644 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 135,262 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,566 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 70,461 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.5% or 379,171 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Company reported 1.10 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 253,200 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Northern Tru reported 11.33 million shares.