Suncor Energy New (SU) Position Boosted by Capital Innovations Llc; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut by $819,060 Its Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 6.64M shares traded or 124.53% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35,298 shares to 322,867 shares, valued at $40.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Jpn S/C Dvd Fund (DFJ) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. Rogers Adam sold $1.82 million worth of stock or 5,495 shares. SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14M worth of stock. The insider Alvaro Felicia sold $1.30M. Phenicie John C also sold $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 299 shares. Amer International Group holds 63,343 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 11,245 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Quantbot Technology Lp owns 7,833 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 10 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associate Mngmt has invested 3.82% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 0.06% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 34,839 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 2,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Llc has invested 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Hilton Cap Ltd owns 226 shares. Barclays Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,319 shares.

