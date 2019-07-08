Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Value Declined While Heronetta Management LP Upped by $344,000 Its Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 60,360 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 750,988 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,311 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 5,339 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability reported 198,190 shares stake. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Company holds 94,200 shares. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 8,969 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Glenmede Trust Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,215 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 65,668 shares. Forest Hill Ltd Com invested in 4.81% or 285,792 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 1,829 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 12,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 70,378 were reported by Fsi Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested in 3,755 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.