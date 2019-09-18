Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Valuation Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Upped Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 46.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 205,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 236,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 441,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 4.38M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 120,980 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS)

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 66,297 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 5,989 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.70M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 13,122 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 47,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 58,691 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 12,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). G2 Invest Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability holds 335,677 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 16,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $251,300. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan.

