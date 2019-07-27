Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Valuation Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $676,124

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 248.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 38,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,601 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 194.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,785 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.29M shares traded or 50.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 11,911 shares to 4,866 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 39,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,396 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Will Feed Your RRSP for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This Company Is an Even Better Way to Play Rising Oil Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,996 shares to 10,203 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,135 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 3,994 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 43,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru reported 0.49% stake. Private Advisor Lc reported 65,487 shares. Architects reported 440 shares. 22,005 are owned by Baxter Bros. 26,000 were accumulated by Olstein Cap L P. South Texas Money accumulated 1,465 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 67,308 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Ltd holds 26,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boston Research And Management Incorporated accumulated 2.01% or 25,457 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 53,194 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 420,316 shares.