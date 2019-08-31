Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding Held by Sanders Capital Llc; Guggenheim Capital Boosted Position in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 871,157 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 4.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 24.52M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834.33M, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 319,064 shares to 386,066 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 19,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,428 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Energy Income & Grw (XFENX).