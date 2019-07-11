Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.56 Million as Share Price Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 36,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 133,157 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 12.72 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 125,053 shares to 174,382 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares to 22,572 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.39B for 18.77 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

