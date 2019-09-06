Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $340,800 as Market Valuation Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Has Boosted by Alpha Windward Llc

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 2.02M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 21/03/2018 – Used Vehicle Sales Hit Record High in 2017, According to Latest Edmunds Used Car Report; 25/04/2018 – GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 1.00M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,420 shares to 279 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 17.15 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 385,786 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 47,463 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP holds 4.32% or 1.04 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 7.20 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 802,799 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 156,640 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs holds 8,064 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gp reported 1.09M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 411,176 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.5% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Diker Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% or 20,019 shares in its portfolio. 150 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust.