Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Heartland Advisors Boosted Stake by $348,832; Gmt Capital Upped Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake by $11.84 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 5.92 million shares as the company's stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.47 million, up from 67.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 2.71 million shares traded or 13.75% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.87M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 62,200 shares to 518,030 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).