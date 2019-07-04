Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Perficient Com (PRFT) Valuation Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Increased by $701,595 Its Position

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 282,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.64 million, up from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.69 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 124,415 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,910 shares to 74,030 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,093 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $53.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 9,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,090 shares, and cut its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

