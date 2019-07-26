Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $3.84 Million as Share Price Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 614,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 4.02M shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 4,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 559,362 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 447,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,147 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public accumulated 44,428 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability has 4.13% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Street Corp invested in 6.73M shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 73,204 are held by Pnc Services Grp. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Cap has invested 0.39% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 1,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apis Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). South Dakota Inv Council holds 13,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 31,148 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 214,982 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,780 shares or 0.1% of the stock.