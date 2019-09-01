Suncor Energy New (Put) (SU) Holder Bank Of Montreal Decreased Its Position; Ameren (AEE) Market Value Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Position by $423,984

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) (SU) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 326,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 356,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. It closed at $77.15 lastly. It is up 23.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.71% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 144,868 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 3,961 shares. 165,331 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 33,277 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,117 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Farmers Bank owns 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,272 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,460 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 460,669 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.33% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 20,714 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc has 2,800 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $950.96 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.