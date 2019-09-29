Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Since Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 30 1.92 1.56B 2.74 10.48 Penn Virginia Corporation 31 0.36 10.96M 11.42 3.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Penn Virginia Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 5,236,656,596.17% 12.8% 6.2% Penn Virginia Corporation 35,297,906.60% 52.8% 17.6%

Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Suncor Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Suncor Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 138.42%.

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares and 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Penn Virginia Corporation.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.