Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.11 N/A 0.98 16.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Suncor Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitrans Midstream Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Suncor Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Equitrans Midstream Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Suncor Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Suncor Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s consensus target price is $19.67, while its potential upside is 58.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. About 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Suncor Energy Inc. beats Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.