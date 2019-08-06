Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

Both Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.72 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNX Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Suncor Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than CNX Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Suncor Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Suncor Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNX Resources Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Suncor Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Suncor Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend while CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors CNX Resources Corporation.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.