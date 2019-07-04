Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Suncor Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Suncor Energy Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp.’s beta is 2.58 which is 158.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Suncor Energy Inc. Its rival Baytex Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77% Baytex Energy Corp. -1.47% -5.63% 21.82% 1.01% -56.77% 14.2%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. was more bullish than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.