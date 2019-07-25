Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

We are comparing Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59 Altus Midstream Company 6 12.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Suncor Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Suncor Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Altus Midstream Company has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altus Midstream Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Suncor Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Altus Midstream Company’s potential upside is 91.78% and its average price target is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Suncor Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 71.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77% Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has 14.77% stronger performance while Altus Midstream Company has -32.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Altus Midstream Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.