Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) EPS Estimated At $0.64; PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (PRDSF) Shorts Up By 111.72%

PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) had an increase of 111.72% in short interest. PRDSF’s SI was 1.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 111.72% from 903,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19135 days are for PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s short sellers to cover PRDSF’s short positions. It closed at $3.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.28% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. SU’s profit would be $997.31M giving it 12.33 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see 10.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 2.81M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, ChurchÂ’s, and Car Shoe brands. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides eyewear and fragrances under licensing agreements.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $49.18 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.