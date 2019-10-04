Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position By $343,728

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 2,232 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 113,384 shares with $17.48 million value, down from 115,616 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $159.01. About 73,958 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.18% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SU’s profit would be $918.39M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 204,473 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $46.70 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 19.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.