Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 14.61% above currents $105.14 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $114 New Target: $125 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $103 New Target: $108 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.14. About 142,476 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 555 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 4,543 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp owns 650 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 50 shares. Wade G W And holds 2,235 shares. 48,805 are held by Nordea Mgmt. Old National Comml Bank In accumulated 3,261 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 707 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc holds 6,054 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 911,289 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,544 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 273,047 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

