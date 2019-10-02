Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Sentiment Is 0.91

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 60 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed positions in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 250.01 million shares, up from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brookfield Property Partners LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 44 Increased: 40 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.18% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SU’s profit would be $918.07M giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1.15 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $46.53 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. owns, operates, and invests in commercial properties in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $18.26 billion. As of April 1, 2013, the firm had interests in approximately 300 office and retail properties covering approximately 250 million square feet; approximately 15,600 multi-family units; and 29 million square feet of industrial space, as well as an 18 million square foot office development pipeline. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. It also has investments in distressed and under-performing real estate assets and businesses; and commercial real estate mortgages and mezzanine loans.