Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Comparison side by side

Both Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Suncor Energy Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Kosmos Energy Ltd. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Suncor Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.