Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Contrasting side by side

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 EQT Corporation 17 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Suncor Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQT Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Suncor Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, EQT Corporation’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 35.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance while EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats EQT Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.