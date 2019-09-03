Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48 ConocoPhillips 62 1.54 N/A 6.18 9.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Suncor Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ConocoPhillips.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Suncor Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Suncor Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Suncor Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, ConocoPhillips which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ConocoPhillips is $79.4, which is potential 53.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Suncor Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 74.5%. Insiders owned 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. has 2.61% stronger performance while ConocoPhillips has -5.24% weaker performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 9 of the 11 factors Suncor Energy Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.