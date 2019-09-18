Suncor Energy Ckr (SU) Holder Hexavest Has Raised Position; Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Ckr (SU) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 145,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.53M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc Ckr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 1.61 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 8.12M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp Ab (NYSE:IAG) by 308,505 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Inc (NYSE:XOM) by 224,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Ckr (NYSE:AON).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares to 234,750 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

