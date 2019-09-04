Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stake Has Upped by Nokomis Capital Llc; American Century Companies Cut Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $39.94 Million as Stock Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 167,012 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 4.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 7.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 7.62 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Itau Hires Credit Suisse’s Candon for Fixed-Income Sales Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,300 were reported by Hbk Lp. Geode Lc owns 907,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,445 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 128 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 41,727 shares. Product Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.3% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Jefferies Ltd Com holds 12,127 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,799 shares in its portfolio. 22,225 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 52,976 shares to 495,890 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 35,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.