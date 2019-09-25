Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stake Has Lifted by Mangrove Partners; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Increased Holding by $23.74 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 847,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.83M, up from 14.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 1.00M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31 million, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 110,456 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Expand and Extend Acadian Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2,382 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver invested in 2.13M shares or 2.16% of the stock. Hightower Service Lta owns 631,965 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 262,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 270,658 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,620 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 482 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 53,983 shares. Crawford Counsel has 33,914 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 74,494 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 374,919 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 1.01% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests has invested 0.91% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27,806 shares to 217,526 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).