Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shares Declined While Acadian Asset Management Trimmed by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Rpm Intl (RPM) Shareholder Hound Partners Raised Holding by $13.05 Million

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 205,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,655 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 538,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 505,239 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $202.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,217 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22,241 shares to 22,295 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 283,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

