Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Nokomis Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.41 Million; Voya Investment Management Raised Its Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 28,546 shares as the company's stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 397,616 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 369,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 228,584 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company's stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.79M market cap company. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.41 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,900 are owned by Swiss National Bank. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Dana Advisors holds 267,905 shares. Consolidated Inv Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 65,000 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. 67 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 15,189 shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 146,769 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 7,409 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability stated it has 139,420 shares. Shelton Capital owns 224 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Llc reported 7,446 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 21,670 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,448 shares to 75,938 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

