Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Has Upped Holding; As Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.81 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 871,065 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 280,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 91,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 371,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 187,170 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Acg Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 45,469 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 0.85% or 2.90 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 6,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 221,194 were reported by North Star Invest Management. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has 1.79 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 53,007 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 211,554 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares to 179,061 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 57,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,260 shares. Advisory Lc reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nokomis Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.71M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 127,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Jhl Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 6.37% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 15,822 shares. 23,827 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Northern accumulated 817,231 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has 0.02% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 23,914 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny invested in 0% or 30,567 shares.