Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding by $2.11 Million; Cadinha & Co Increases Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 263,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 91,869 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 442,040 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 326.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 42,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 56,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, up from 13,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.65. About 802,876 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,808 shares to 11,264 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,439 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,680 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,664 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,924 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Peoples Finance Services Corp has 900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Iberiabank has 1,961 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jupiter Asset holds 2,912 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 724,995 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability. Cumberland Partners Limited invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 501 were reported by Mercer Advisers. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,975 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 16,436 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,916 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 30,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 26,674 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Boston has invested 0.06% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Nokomis Ltd Com invested in 2.99% or 1.71M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 120,450 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0% or 6,534 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 78,800 shares. 44,282 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Street Corp has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Mangrove Prtn invested in 2.96M shares or 2.97% of the stock. Fmr Llc owns 741 shares.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.04M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.