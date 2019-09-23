Suncoke Energy (SXC) Holding Has Lifted by Jhl Capital Group Llc; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding by $2.53 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.64 million shares traded or 101.36% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 773,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.51 million, up from 745,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

