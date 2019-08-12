Suncoke Energy (SXC) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Raised Position by $1.36 Million; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Position as Share Price Declined

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.54% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 170,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 936,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 1.57 million shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,975 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 3,643 shares. Fmr accumulated 524 shares. Mangrove Prtn accumulated 0.42% or 371,432 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 103,670 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 29,875 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 24,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 22,195 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.03% or 808,797 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 194,020 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 52,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

