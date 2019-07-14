SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Caseys General Stores (CASY) Shorts Lowered By 6.2%

Analysts expect SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 27.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. SXCP’s profit would be $13.41M giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 190.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 1.16 million shares traded or 489.19% up from the average. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) has declined 26.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SXCP News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION

Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) had a decrease of 6.2% in short interest. CASY’s SI was 1.97M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.2% from 2.10 million shares previously. With 306,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)’s short sellers to cover CASY’s short positions. The SI to Caseys General Stores Inc’s float is 5.44%. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,285 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Prescott Group Inc Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares. 4,126 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,120 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 118,513 shares. 59,515 are owned by Jefferies Group. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 166,193 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Paloma Prtn Management reported 2,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mesirow Financial Invest Mngmt accumulated 78,735 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt holds 2,832 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 63,951 shares.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 28.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.89 million shares or 74.36% more from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd accumulated 17,969 shares. 153,949 were reported by Van Eck Associate Corp. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) for 900 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) for 607,180 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 90,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,058 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Company. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 0.03% or 16,655 shares in its portfolio. 15,010 were accumulated by Kellner Lc. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 5,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,924 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 17,236 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) for 30,200 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company invested in 17,816 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) for 1,000 shares.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

