SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Reaches $7.33 Yearly Low; Last Week TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2700 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $28 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.03 million shares traded. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 17.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 02/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc: Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2017; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED CONTRACTS FOR TWO FERTILIZER PLANTS IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – DUNDEE ENERGY LTD – DOGL AND DELP EXECUTED AGREEMENT NEGOTIATED BY FTI; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 07/05/2018 – TechnipFMC PLC expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN – IN CONSORTIUM WITH TECHNIPFMC, CO AWARDED LUMP SUM EPC CONTRACT TO SUPPLY NOVA CHEMICALS WITH TWO GAS CRACKING FURNACES; 09/05/2018 – TECHNIPFMC PLC – SEES MERGER INTEGRATION AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 12/03/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the UBS London Oil and Gas Conference

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 393 shares. Cibc World invested in 0.05% or 243,707 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 62 shares.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company has market cap of $668.56 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers metallurgical and thermal coal.