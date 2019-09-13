SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Reaches $7.30 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at QS ENERGY (QSEP) Lowered By 21.16%

QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP) had a decrease of 21.16% in short interest. QSEP’s SI was 77,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.16% from 98,300 shares previously. With 126,500 avg volume, 1 days are for QS ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:QSEP)’s short sellers to cover QSEP’s short positions. It closed at $0.105 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 556,354 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke EnergyThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $665.82M company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $7.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SXC worth $59.92 million more.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company has market cap of $665.82 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. It has a 19.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers metallurgical and thermal coal.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunCoke Energy – Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Should Avoid SunCoke – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunCoke Energy to acquire SunCoke Energy Parnters in a Simplification Transaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 5.41M shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 209,190 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 369,868 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 1.07% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 3,102 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 4.72M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Huntington Bancorp holds 74 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Principal Financial Gp owns 724,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 25,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment invested in 42,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.